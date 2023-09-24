Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $273.24

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.24 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.95). Volex shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.91), with a volume of 119,478 shares.

Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.07) to GBX 430 ($5.33) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £573.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 118,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £341,219.41 ($422,667.42). In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 118,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £341,219.41 ($422,667.42). Also, insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.51), for a total value of £24,887.02 ($30,827.47). 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

