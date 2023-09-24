Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.