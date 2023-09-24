Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

