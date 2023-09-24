Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Alico worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alico by 1,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Alico Trading Up 0.9 %

Alico stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 50.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

About Alico

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.