Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

