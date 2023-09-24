Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $202.50 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

