Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 906 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 42,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 499.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

