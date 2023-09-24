Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.13. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

