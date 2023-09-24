Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

