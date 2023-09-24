Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

