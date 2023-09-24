Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 3,331 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

