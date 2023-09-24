Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hess Midstream worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,980 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,287,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 118,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,944,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 361,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

HESM opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.6011 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

