Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

