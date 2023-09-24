Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MLPX opened at $42.66 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $957.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.