Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,526.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,476.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,378.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

