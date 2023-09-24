Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $885,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

