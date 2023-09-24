Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

