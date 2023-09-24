Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

