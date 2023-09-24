Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

