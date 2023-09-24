Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

