Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $200.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.86. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

