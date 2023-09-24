17,243 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APO opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,359 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

