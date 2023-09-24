Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 3,222 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 302.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.13.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

