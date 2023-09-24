Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,495,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

