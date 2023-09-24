Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

