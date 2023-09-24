Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 666 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

