Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

