BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 179,221 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 583,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

