ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.31

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.31 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 74.95 ($0.93). ITV shares last traded at GBX 72.98 ($0.90), with a volume of 10,803,309 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.10).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
