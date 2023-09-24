Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.36

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.36 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.61). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.60), with a volume of 2,616,794 shares traded.

Lookers Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £494.11 million, a P/E ratio of 808.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Lookers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Lookers’s payout ratio is 1,875.00%.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

