Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $923.10

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.10 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 937 ($11.61). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 931 ($11.53), with a volume of 692,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.63) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.83 ($13.70).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 935.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 11.80 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,714.29%.

In other Unite Group news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,376.07). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

