Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $923.10

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.10 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 937 ($11.61). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 931 ($11.53), with a volume of 692,101 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.63) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.83 ($13.70).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTG
Unite Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Unite Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 11.80 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,714.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Unite Group news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,376.07). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Unite Group
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.