Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.12

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $18.56. Eastern shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2,522 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Eastern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EML

Eastern Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Insider Activity at Eastern

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,573.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $112,281. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.