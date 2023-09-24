Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.52

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.52 and traded as high as C$32.25. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$31.85, with a volume of 153,673 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POU

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 4.5049505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.