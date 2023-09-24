Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.98%. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.78. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

MITK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

