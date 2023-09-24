Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, September 25th.
Tupperware Brands Stock Down 4.6 %
NYSE:TUP opened at $1.66 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $73.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tupperware Brands
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.