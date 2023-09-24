Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, September 25th.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:TUP opened at $1.66 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $73.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.