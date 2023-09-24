Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $676.31

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.31 ($8.38) and traded as high as GBX 762.20 ($9.44). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.29), with a volume of 6,119,766 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.14) to GBX 990 ($12.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 934.17 ($11.57).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 726.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 675.53. The company has a market cap of £20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 2,051.28%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

