Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as high as C$2.92. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 417,991 shares trading hands.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The stock has a market cap of C$283.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$205.63 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 134.35% and a net margin of 120.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 1.5942857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valeura Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director William Sean Guest bought 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,780.00. 5.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

