Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.69 and traded as high as C$5.62. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 21,982 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DII.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
About Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
