TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$1.99. TVA Group shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 500 shares.

TVA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

