MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAN GRP PLC/ADR
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.