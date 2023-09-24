Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.39

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $27.21. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 337,045 shares trading hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.41 million, a PE ratio of -158.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

