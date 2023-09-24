PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00243383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

