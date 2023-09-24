Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Price Performance
GPOW opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.
