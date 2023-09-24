WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Declares Dividend of $0.21

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance

BATS:HYIN opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

