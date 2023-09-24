Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:GSEE opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.