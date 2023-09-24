WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USMF stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 277.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index of 200 US-listed equities. Stocks are selected and weighted by a combination of investment factors. USMF was launched on Jun 29, 2017 and is managed by WisdomTree.

