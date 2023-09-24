WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Declares Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

BATS:WFIG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (WFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index composed of investment grade, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental company and bond risk characteristics. WFIG was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

