WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:IQDG)

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

BATS:IQDG opened at $32.50 on Friday. WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 221.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

