Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.25- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $494.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.41. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

