VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

